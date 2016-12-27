Meet the Candidates for Jackson County Sheriff

Jackson County, Ore — The deadline to apply for the interim Sheriff position passed last Friday and the 6 candidates will now be vetted by county commissioners for the position.
In alphabetical order the first of the 6 candidates to fill Sheriff Corey fall’s seat in Jackson County is William Froehlich of Central Point.
Froehlich spent more than 30 years with the West Valley City Police Department in Utah, earning the position of lieutenant and serving as a watch commander before retiring in 2008.
Sheriff’s Deputy Ian Lance has served at several different levels of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for the last 14 years including search and rescue and as a detective.
Before that Deputy Lance earned a law degree at Willamette University and pursued a career as an attorney with the City of Medford.
JCSO captain Dan Penland currently heads the Corrections Bureau of the Sheriffs Office which includes the Jackson County jail.
Captain Penland recently oversaw a much needed 2.7 million dollar expansion of the jail which made room for 24 new inmates.
Former Sheriff’s Lieutenant Bob Sergi has been in law enforcement for 35 years. According to Sergi he’s served as jail commander, SWAT commander and patrol commander. Sergi ran for the Sheriff’s position against Corey Falls and former Sheriff Mike Winters in 2014.
Current Jackson County Sheriff’s Captain Nate Sickler serves as the Operations Bureau commander. The Operations Bureau oversees traffic, SWAT and patrol duties. Sickler has also served as a detective for JCSO.
Former Sheriff Mike Winters was elected in 2002. During his time Winters oversaw the expansion of the Jackson County Jail and the Sheriff’s Departments move to it’s current location on Crater Lake Highway. Winters lost his seat as Sheriff to Corey Falls in November of 2014.