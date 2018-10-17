Mega Millions jackpot approaches $1 billion

SALEM, Ore. – The Mega Millions jackpot is now at an all-time high.
According to estimates by the Oregon Lottery, Friday’s jackpot will be $900 million, the highest amount Mega Millions has ever reached and the second largest jackpot in U.S. history, which was $1.586 billion from a Powerball jackpot in 2016.
Even though nobody cashed in on the jackpot this past drawing, the Lottery said there were 37,000 winning tickets ranging from $2 to $10,000.
Mega Millions jackpot winners can choose to take their winnings as a lump-sum or 30-year annuity.
The next drawing is Friday, October 19.