Mega Millions jackpot grows after no winner Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.35 billion, the second largest in the lottery’s history after there was no winner in Tuesday’s drawing.

It comes after 25 consecutive drawings and no winner since October.

The next drawing is Friday, January 13th.

That big jackpot prize will only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years.

Nearly all jackpot winners take a cash payout. For Friday night’s drawing, that’s nearly $708 million dollars.

The chance of winning a Mega Millions jackpot is a slim one in nearly 303 million.

The game is played in 45 states the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.