Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion

(NBCNC) – It’s called the “Mega Millions” lotto drawing. But this weekend—for the first time ever—the jackpot is up to a billion dollars and lines are stretching outside of ticket spots across the country with players hoping they can crack the code and take home all of that cash.
Right now, millions are playing for a chance at the first ever Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot. And if that’s not enough cash, Saturday’s Powerball has climbed to $430 million and both lotto jackpots are still growing..
Birthdays, anniversaries—every player has their own strategy for finding the winning numbers, including a whirlwind free ticket-grab from lotto officials in Chicago. But in the end, all you need is one.