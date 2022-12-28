Mega Millions jackpot up to $640 million

(CNN) No winner emerged in Tuesday night’s $565 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing.

That means some lucky ticket-buyer has a chance of taking home an estimated $640 million in Friday’s final mega millions drawing of 2022.

The lottery said the jackpot will be the largest mega millions prize ever offered in the final week of the year.

The mega millions jackpot has topped 600 million dollars just five times in its more than 20-year history.

Jackpot winners can take a one-time cash payment or the annuity option, which provides an initial payment, followed by 29 annual payments.