Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots reach combined $878 million

SALEM, Ore. – For the first time, the jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions topped over $400 million.
CNBC reports the Powerball jackpot stands at $440 million with the Mega Millions Jackpot at $418 million. Those numbers are near record-setting levels.
This is the first time lottery players in the U.S. have the opportunity to play both games for jackpots over $400 million. It’s the second time they’ve topped $300 million simultaneously.
Of course, if you win you won’t walk away with the full amount. Federal and state taxes will apply any winnings.
The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:59 p.m. PST. The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Friday.