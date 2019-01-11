Megan Markle’s half-brother arrested in Grants Pass for DUII

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Meghan Markle’s half-brother was arrested in Josephine County for drunk driving.
An arrest report shows 52-year-old Thomas Wayne Markle was pulled over for a traffic violation on Highway 238 in Grants Pass on January 11.
The officer who pulled Markle over said he appeared “visibly intoxicated” and failed a field sobriety test.
Markle was arrested and taken to detox, where he was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .11%.
Thomas Wayne Markle is the son of Megan’s Father, Thomas Markle Sr.
This isn’t Markle’s first run-in with the law. Court documents show he was arrested in 2017 for unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. Both charges have since been dismissed.