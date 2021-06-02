Mehl Creek Fire in rural Douglas County 50% contained

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Over 100 firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in Douglas County.
The Mehl Creek Fire was first reported Tuesday night about three miles southwest of Elkton, Oregon.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association said the fire was about 40 acres when crews first arrived at the scene. By midnight, the fire was estimated to be about 200 acres with no containment.
Overnight, 115 crewmembers were able to build lines around 80% of the fire. About half of the fire was considered “contained.”
At last report, there were no homes threatened by the fire. However, residents around the area were advised to be on high alert as conditions can change rapidly.
The cause of the Mehl Creek Fire is under investigation.