Memorial Day crowds expected across the country

Americans are expected to hit the parks and beaches and the largest crowd in the world since the COVID shutdown is expected at Sunday’s Indy 500.
From coast to coast, America is ready to relax and re-open, kicking off summer with events, vacations and a surge of fun.
With nearly half of the country receiving at least one dose of a vaccine, fewer restrictions are making way for more of a traditional memorial day.
Beaches and state parks are getting ready for something that has been discouraged the past year: crowds.
In South Carolina, more than 80,000 people are expected to travel to North Myrtle Beach for some surf and sand.
At the jersey shore this weekend is one many restaurants and shops have been waiting for.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is reminding Americans To not get complacent. “We should never feel comfortable about this until we have actually crushed this outbreak,” he said.
Officials in Indianapolis are moving full speed ahead with this weekend’s Indy 500. The track will be at 40% capacity. That means roughly 135,000 fans who will need to mask up for the race. But for many, it’s all worth it. But, there are questions about safety. Organizers here believe at least 60% of the fans at the Indy 500 will have vaccines. For any fan that hasn’t received a shot, they will be able to do so at first aid stations