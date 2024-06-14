Memorial for homeless veteran who died from injuries sustained in explosion

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland community is celebrating the life of a homeless veteran this coming Tuesday.

A memorial ceremony will be held to celebrate the life of Rick Bevel, a homeless man in Ashland who died late April. Bevel died from injuries sustained after a propane heater exploded during an altercation that occurred in January on the ‘night lawn’ camping area in Ashland.

Bevel was confined to a wheelchair but was very independent and friendly according to advocate Debbie Neisewander.

“He made friends easily in the homeless community and in the community,” said Neisewander. “So he was very well liked by many.”

The ceremony will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Triangle Park in Ashland.

