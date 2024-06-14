Memorial for homeless veteran who died from injuries sustained in explosion

Posted by Ethan Quin June 14, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland community is celebrating the life of a homeless veteran this coming Tuesday.

A memorial ceremony will be held to celebrate the life of Rick Bevel, a homeless man in Ashland who died late April. Bevel died from injuries sustained after a propane heater exploded during an altercation that occurred in January on the ‘night lawn’ camping area in Ashland.

Bevel was confined to a wheelchair but was very independent and friendly according to advocate Debbie Neisewander.

“He made friends easily in the homeless community and in the community,” said Neisewander. “So he was very well liked by many.”

The ceremony will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Triangle Park in Ashland.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ethan Quin
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Ethan Quin is an Emmy-nominated multi-media journalist. He grew up in Northern California and has worked and lived across the country as a photographer and editor. Ethan graduated from Full Sale University with a BS in Film Studies. He was a photojournalist at WFMZ-TV, Allentown, PA. He’s also been a producer, documentary film maker and wildlife photographer. Ethan loves hiking, movies and playing piano and guitar.
Skip to content