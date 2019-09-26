Memorial fund established for Southern Oregon Sparrow

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Josephine County Sparrow passed away over the weekend. The Southern Oregon Sparrow Club shared the information of his passing. Grants Pass 13 year old Dominic “Dude” was a Sparrow for both South Middle School and Grants Pass High School. A public blog by the family explained Dominic battled chronic heart disease and went through several open heart surgeries, four strokes, and a heart transplant in March 2019.
The Dominic “Dude” Whole Heart Hero Memorial Fund was set up on GoFundMe: https://bit.ly/2nkWCVS.
A benefit was also established at Evergreen Bank in Grants Pass.