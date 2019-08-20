Memorial held for fallen CHP officer

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KNBC) – Members of law enforcement from across the State of California gathered at a memorial service Tuesday for a slain California Highway Patrol officer who was killed last week.
Officer Andrew Moye, Jr. was killed last week when a traffic stop in Riverside erupted into a chaotic gunfight near a southern California freeway.
As he was filling out paperwork, 34-year-old Moye was shot and killed after the driver he had pulled over grabbed a rifle and opened fire.
Moye was remembered Tuesday as dedicated and enthusiastic about going to work every day at what his family says was his dream job.
He had been with the highway patrol for about three years and was a motorcycle officer for about a year.
Two responding officers to the incident were shot in the legs, but are expected to recover.
The shooter was killed.