Memorial held honoring the life of David Hartrick

Medford, Ore.– Dozens came out to honor and say goodbye to a local man who started an organization to help others.
David Hartrick’s celebration of life was held today at Church of Christ. Hartrick was diagnosed with ALS, also called Lou Gehrig’s disease, a year and a half ago. But he wouldn’t let his deteriorating condition stop him from helping others.
Those in attendance shared stories of David, remembering all of the wonderful things he did, especially his drive to develop an organization called David’s Chair.
“He was an amazing man and like I said, it was a pleasure to spend the last year with him and take care of him and be able to be there for him,” said David’s younger brother Gary Hartrick.
David’s Chair continues to carry on David’s spirit, helping others who are mobile-impaired to enjoy the outdoors – something David truly loved.