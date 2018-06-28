Memorial planned for former Sheriff, Commissioner Dennis C.W. Smith

Central Point, Ore. — Family, friends, and community members are invited to a public memorial to honor former Jackson County Sheriff and commissioner, Dennis C.W. Smith. Smith passed away in June, following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
On Monday, July 2nd, a Memorial Mass will be held at Shepherd of the Valley Catholic Church, Central Point at 10:30 a.m..
Following the Mass, at 1 p.m., there will be an honor guard and interment ceremony held at Eagle Point National Cemetery. A reception will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Eagle Creek Estate.
The family says everyone is invited to, “share memories, tall tales, fish stories, and classic C.W. jokes”. There will also be a live auction to benefit the Southern Oregon Alzheimer’s Association. The Smith family has also asked that donations be made to the Southern Oregon Alzheimer’s Association, in lieu of flowers.
For more information on the memorial, click HERE. Or click HERE for more information on the reception.
