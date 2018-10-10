Home
Memorial run held for fallen Modoc County deputy

ALTURAS, Calif. – A memorial run was held to honor a fallen Modoc County Sheriff’s deputy.

In October 2016, Deputy Jack Hopkins responded to a family disturbance call. When he arrived at the scene, he was fatally shot. The suspect went on to engage in a shootout with Sheriff Mike Poindexter, but he was eventually arrested.

On August 16, 2018, the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office said Cal-Trans placed “Deputy Jack Hopkins Memorial Highway” signs on U.S. Highway 395 south of Alturas.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officers in Modoc County gathered for a run in memory of Deputy Hopkins. The group ran and walked the 3.8 miles between the signs for Hopkins on the highway.

They plan on doing another run next year.

