Memorial set for SOU football coach

Ashland, Ore., — Southern Oregon University is still picking up the pieces following the death of football coach Craig Howard last week.

For now, Assistant Head Coach Nathan Chin is the acting interim coach.

A search for Howard’s replacement will start soon.

“He’s always gonna be a huge part of this program, and his name will always be with us, and his spirit will always be with us. He’s brought some great things to us. And I think the standard that he set will always be with us.” said Athletic Director, Matt Sayre.

A memorial service will be held for Coach Howard at Raider Stadium on Friday, February 6th at 5 pm.

