Men arrested for firing shotguns in G.P. city limits

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two men were arrested for allegedly shooting at birds while floating on the Rogue River in Grants Pass.
Police said on October 26 at about 5:00 p.m., people reported seeing two men on a pontoon boat shooting at waterfowl while floating in the area of Tussing Park in Grants Pass.
Witnesses said stray shotgun pellets went over their heads.
Police said they found the men still floating on the river near Redwood Circle with two shotguns. The men were identified as Jon Clement and Ryan Clark. They were arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.
Officers said, “The Grants Pass Police Department is requesting anyone who had been in the area of Tussing Park or Reinhart Volunteer Park during the time of the incident to please contact the department. Anyone with information regarding this case can call 541-450-6260, and reference case number 20-49629.”