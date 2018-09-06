Men arrested for starting greenway fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two men were arrested after they allegedly started a fire along the Bear Creek Greenway.
According to Medford police, at about 8:00 Wednesday night George Savage and Luis Valdez were allegedly smoking methamphetamine at a homeless camp behind Target. They decided to make a cooking fire, but it got out of control. When officers arrived at the scene, the pair fled. However, police were able to take them into custody.
MPD said Savage and Valdez were found with 13 grams of meth and a meth pipe. Both were lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
This is just one of 35 fires MPD has responded to this summer. Most of those were along the greenway.
Medford police just finished up an overnight sweep of the greenway, where they took “enforcement action” against 23 people. Nine of those people were on probation or parole, six were arrested on warrants and one out-of-compliance sex offender was arrested. “We will continue these efforts to ensure safety along the greenway,” MPD said.