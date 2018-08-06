Home
Mendocino Complex largest in California history

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Authorities are now calling the Mendocino complex fire burning north of San Francisco the largest wildfire in California’s history.

The fire consists of two fires burning a few miles apart that joined together to form the Mendocino Complex on July 27th.

Officials say the flames have scorched about 283,000 acres – about the size of Los Angeles.

The fire has burned 75 homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Harsh conditions such as gusty winds and building heat have made it difficult to fight the fire.

