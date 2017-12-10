Menorah workshop helps children celebrate the holiday

Phoenix, Ore.– The start of Hanukkah is just two days away. In preparation for the holiday, children were invited build their own menorah’s today at Home Depot for the first and only time. Hosted by the Chabad Jewish Center of Southern Oregon, kids were also given tool kits and supplies from Home Depot.
Rabbi Avi Zwiebel says it’s a great way for the children to learn the significance of the menorah.
“The menorah is the miracle of light over darkness,” he said. “In the story Hanukkah 2000 years ago, they came into the temple, the lights burned for eight days which symbolizes the ultimate prevailing of light over darkness.”
More than 50 children and their parents from the Rogue Valley showed up for the event.