Mental health patients drown in S.C. sheriff’s van

NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF/NBC News) – Two South Carolina women described as “mental health patients” are dead after the sheriff’s van they were being transported in was swept away by flood waters.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office van hit flood waters Tuesday night near the town of Nichols and was swept into the Little Pee Dee River.
Two deputies were able to escape but were unable to free the detainees.
“Tonight’s incident is a tragedy. Just like you, we have questions we want answered. We are fully cooperating with the State Law Enforcement Division to support their investigation of this event,” Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said.
