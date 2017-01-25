Mental health services changes

Grants Pass, Ore., — Options For Southern Oregon is cutting back on its mental health services with “All Care” health.
The contract will end in April but “All Care” says its members have nothing to worry about. In fact, they should be excited for the new options.
“Ideally, if anything, their services would improve, given that we are trying to expand upon what’s already been offered throughout the region.” said Athena Goldberg, with All Care.
All Care works with more than 50 mental health providers in Jackson County, and promise there will be a smooth transition between new providers and the services members receive.