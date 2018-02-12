Home
Mercy Flights aircraft has gear up landing in California

Montague, Calif. — Mercy Flights Inc. is investigating what caused a gear up landing for one of its aircraft Monday.

The non-profit says around 3:45 p.m. Monday, a training flight was involved in a gear up landing at the Siskiyou County Airport. The 1994 Beechcraft King Air C90 was arriving from Medford during the training flight to California.

Officials with Mercy Flights say there were no injuries to the two pilots on board, and there were no patients or medical staff with them.

“We are grateful that no one was harmed and have activated our Emergency Response Plan,” Mercy Flights Inc. CEO Doug Stewart says,”We are fully cooperating with the investigative authorities in charge to determine exactly what happened.”

Mercy Flights says more information will be released as it becomes available.

 

