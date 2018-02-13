Mercy Flights aircraft involved in “gear-up” landing

MONTAGUE, Calif. – A Mercy Flights aircraft landed at a Northern California airport without landing gear deployed, according to Mercy Flights Inc. There were no injuries in the incident.
The gear-up landing happened at about 3:45 p.m. at the Siskiyou County Airport during a training flight. There were two pilots on board, according to Merfy Flight. No patients or medics were present during what is described as a “training flight.”
“We are grateful that no one was harmed and have activated our Emergency Response Plan,” Mercy Flights Inc. CEO Doug Stewart said. “We are fully coopering with the investigative authorities in charge to determine exactly what happened.”
Stewart said the fixed-wing multi-engine 1994 Beechcraft C90 took off from Medford and was conducting a training flight to California.
A preliminary Federal Aviation Administration incident report states the plane “landed gear up and veered off the runway.” According to the FAA report, there was one flight crew member on board along with one passenger. There were no reported injuries, consistent with Mercy Flights’ statement.
Mercy Flights is a civil air ambulance service based in Medford. According to the organization, they’ve flown more than 20,000 patients.
NBC5 News is following up with Mercy Flights with regards to this incident and how it will impact their services.