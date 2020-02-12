Mercy Flights CEO steps down

MEDFORD, Ore. – The head of a non-profit air and ground ambulance service in Southern Oregon and Northern California has retired.
Medford-based Mercy Flights was founded in 1949, becoming the first civil air ambulance service in the country. It has been transporting local patients ever since.
In 2014, Doug Stewart was appointed as the CEO of Mercy Flights. He’s been with the company for over 25 years in various capacities, from paramedic to director of medical operations.
On February 11, 2020, Stewart announced he’s now retired.
“It has been my great honor serving the community for the last 25-years working at Mercy Flights. I am so proud of the dedicated men and women of Mercy Flights who are out there every day serving their patients with skill and compassion. I’m confident that Mercy Flights will continue its 70-year legacy through the mission of caring and compassionate medical treatment and transport,” said Doug Stewart. “Although I will dearly miss Mercy Flights, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to spend more time with my family and friends.
The board of directors is implementing a plan to appoint board member Mike Burrill Jr. as interim CEO. Another board member has been assigned to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.