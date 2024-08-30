Mercy Flights, Jackson County Fire District 1 upgrade emergency care

MEDFORD, Ore. – Mercy Flights and Jackson County Fire District 1 are teaming up to enhance emergency medical services in the region. Thanks to a local grant from the Roundhouse Foundation, both ground and air ambulances will now be equipped with ultrasound machines.

The grant allowed for the purchase of four portable ultrasound machines, enabling healthcare professionals to quickly assess internal injuries using high-frequency sound waves. Two machines will be installed in Fire District 1 ambulances, and two will be added to Mercy Flights’ aircraft. This non-invasive technology aids in diagnosing a range of medical conditions, leading to more efficient patient care.

Jackson County Fire District 1 Fire Chief, Mike Hammond, says the machines will help first responders immensely when it comes to patient care.

“We can actually use ultrasound in a pre-hospital setting to say look at your heart and tell if your heart is pumping blood. We can look at your lungs and see if your lungs are full of air or full of fluid, same as your chest cavity. We can even use ultrasound to locate veins that are not apparent on the surface to establish vascular access,” Hammond said.

An intensive eight-week training program is underway to ensure both organizations are proficient in using the new equipment. The ultrasound machines are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.