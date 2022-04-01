Mercy Flights’ new helicopter now operational

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new aircraft is available to help ferry patients in Southern Oregon and Northern California.

Early this year, Medford-based Mercy Flights announced the purchase of a new helicopter to support the growing need for medical transportation in the region. Now, the Federal Aviation Administration has given that helicopter clearance to take to the skies.

“This will be the first time in our history that we will be a two-helicopter operation with both N119MF and N973MF in service for our region,” said Mercy Flights CEO, Sheila Clough. “Last week as we were conducting pilot training, we had both aircraft on the airfield together, one for a patient flight and one for a pilot training flight. What a beautiful sight under the full moon of the evening.”

Clough said, “Mercy flights continues to invest in the health and wellbeing of our Southern Oregon and Northern California communities. As the only nonprofit air and ground medical transport company in Oregon, our decisions to invest in new equipment and technology are measured and thoughtful. We don’t make them alone, we collaborate with our skilled team members, our board of directors and our valued community to grow with the needs of our neighbors, friends and families. We’re here for the long haul.”