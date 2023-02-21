Mercy Flights receive grants for creating apprenticeship programs

MEDFORD, Ore, – Mercy Flights is receiving a more than $260,000 grant.

It’s for their work in creating an emergency medical services apprenticeship program.

This grant comes from the Higher Education Coordination Commission.

Mercy Flights modeled its apprenticeship program after other successful ones.

It said it wants people to earn a living wage as they learn the profession.

“The apprentice program will essentially assist in facilitating awareness for the careers, recruiting and employing future E.M.S providers and simplifying the coordination of educational needs for the students to reach their goals”, said, PR manager, Ashley Blakely,

It plans to work with local colleges schools and other E.M.S professionals.

The project is currently in its first phase of designing the program.