Merker/Belnap benefit run celebrates the lives of those lost

Grants Pass, Ore.– One year ago, on July 4th, 2016 two Grants Pass high schoolers and a father lost their lives in an airplane accident. The community spent the morning a year later, celebrating their memory and their family is thankful for the support.
“I am very pleased,” says Darren Merker, who lost his son Ryan in the incident. “I am overwhelmed and exceptionally grateful for the turnout today.”
Some 400 people came to the YMCA in Grants Pass to show their support for Merker and his family, running a 5k race baring Darren’s son’s name and legacy.
“The only thing that can make it better today is to have Ryan with us,” says Darren. “He is not here so this is the next best thing.”
One year ago Darren’s son Ryan, his high school friend Max Belnap and Max’s father John took off in a Cessna 172F from Brookings to Josephine County and never returned.
“I’m doing a hell of a lot better than I was this time last year,” Darren says of the tragedy.
For him, the past year has been met with grief, missing his young son, and dealing with his loss.
As Darren crossed the finish line himself at the benefit race, he finds peace in knowing and Ryan’s memory is never far from the thoughts and hearts of his community.
“I know it means a lot to me when anybody comes up to me and says sorry for what happened,” he explains. “It touches my heart and gives me strength to keep moving on.”
The proceeds from the first annual Merker/Belnap Scholarship Benefit Run will go towards furthering the education of two lucky recipients who will receive $500 each to put towards college tuition.