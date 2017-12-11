Merkley calls for resignation of President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Two Senate Democrats are calling for president trump to resign over the sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.
Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Jeff Merkley of Oregon made the calls this weekend.
Speaking to Vice, Booker said the allegations against Trump are far more serious than the ones against Senator Al Franken, who announced his plans to resign last week after several women
accused him of groping and forcibly kissing them.
Booker said Trump should follow Franken’s lead and resign.
Meantime, Merkley made the same request in an email fundraising pitch, writing that at least 17 women have accused Trump of what he called “horrific sexual misconduct”.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Meanwhile, Independent Senator Bernie Sanders stopped short of calling for Trump’s resignation Sunday in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” but he said such a move is something Trump “might want to think about.”