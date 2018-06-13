Merkley: summit with North Korea a “colossal disappointment”

WASHINGTON — Senator Jeff Merkley is calling the summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un a “colossal disappointment.”
He says the meeting between the two leaders didn’t bring the results that he was hoping for, an inventory, scheduled reduction, and inspection of North Korea’s nuclear weapons.
“We got nothing, we got zero. We didn’t even get an outline of how those things would be pursued,” commented Senator Merkley.
Merkley says North Korea saw big wins at the summit with Kim Jong Un appearing on the world stage as an equal to President Trump, and a promise for the US to stop joint military exercises with South Korea, which he says drives a wedge in our alliance.