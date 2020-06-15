Meteorite recorded before crashing into Brazil

BAZIL (NBC) — A brilliant magnitude meteorite streaked through the night sky of Brazil Sunday, before finally crashing into the South American country.
According to the Heller and Jung Space Observatory, the meteorite registered a magnitude of 4.1 and entered the atmosphere at 62 miles an hour before breaking up.
The phenomena was witnessed across Santa Caterina and Rio Grande Do Sul in Brazil, allowing the observatory to clearly track its movements.
There were no reports of damages upon its crashing into Brazil.
