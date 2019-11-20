“Meth. I’m on it.” ads spark controversy

PIERRE, S.D. (KARE) – A South Dakota public service campaign is stirring up controversy.
In the video ads, various people including children turn to the camera and say, “I’m on meth.”
The $440,000 campaign was created by Twin Cities, Minnesota P.R. firm “Broadhead” to raise awareness of meth abuse.
Across social media people are calling the campaign a mockery.
Broadhead officials say they had to do something different to get a reaction.
According to the state’s contract with the company their original idea featured South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem wearing a shirt that says, “I’m on meth.”
In 2014 the state yanked a series of texting while driving ads that received backlash.
South Dakota officials say they do not plan on pulling the ads for this campaign. Broadhead president Beth Burgy explained, “Because it does really impact all of South Dakota. So the imagery we have for it is really inclusive.”
Sage Prairie Treatment director Dr. Anne Pylkas said, “I don’t think it’s necessarily a mockery. I think it’s a play on words. We’re on it. We’ve got this. We need to do something about it.”