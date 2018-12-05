Home
Mexico’s presidential plane awaits new owner

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (NBC) – Mexico’s presidential plane arrived in San Bernardino, California, Tuesday to be reconditioned for sale as part of the newly elected President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s austerity push.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner with beds, shower and stone bathroom countertops was purchased for $368 million in November 2012, just before Enrique Pena Nieto took office as president for a six-year term that ended Saturday.

Mexico’s finance minister said Sunday that the country will also sell 60 smaller planes and 70 helicopters now in use by the federal government.

Lopez Obrador says he will fly coach in commercial planes to attend his engagements.

