MFR Fire Station 3 construction update

Medford, Ore. — Medford Fire-Rescue has released an update on its new Fire Station 3. The department said concrete is being poured, as the weather permits.

Insulation is also being installed and plumbing and electrical are going in. Medford Fire-Rescue said overall there are no major concerns. The new building is going in on highland near Siskiyou Boulevard, and will be big enough for the station to have a reserve fire engine.

“If we get on a fire with the first engine and crew, we can call back a crew with the reserve engine and they can staff the station right away,” said Deputy Chief Greg Kleinberg, fire marshal for Medford Fire-Rescue.

The new station is right next to the old station. The department said moving even a few feet from the roundabout will make responding to calls safer and faster.

