Michael Cohen sentenced

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was sentenced Wednesday.
Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $50,000.
U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III described Cohen as losing his moral compass somewhere down the line but did say he deserved modest credit for his decision this summer to admit guilt and cooperate with federal investigators.
Before being sentenced, Cohen said he takes full responsibility for the crimes he committed and told the judge that his “blind loyalty” to Trump led him to “cover up his dirty deeds.”
The 52-year old pleaded guilty in August to evading $1.4 million in taxes related to his personal businesses and to breaking campaign finance laws in arranging payments in the last days of the 2016 election to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.
And last month he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about Trump’s business dealings in Russia.