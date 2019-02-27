Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen is telling Congress Wednesday that the president is a “conman” and a “cheat,” and is detailing his dealings with Trump before and during the campaign, and after he went to the White House.
But the White House says Cohen is an admitted liar and nothing he says today should be believed.
Republicans are eager to point out Michael Cohen has admitted to lying before. But Cohen says this time, he’s telling the truth.
Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former confidant and lawyer publicly turned on his old boss, saying, “I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist, he is a conman, and he is a cheat.”
Speaking before the House Oversight Committee, Cohen said President Trump knew his longtime political advisor Roger Stone was in contact with Wikileaks during the 2016 campaign regarding possible dirt on Hillary Clinton.
“He was a presidential candidate who knew that Roger Stone was talking with Julian Assange about a Wikileaks drop on Democratic National Committee emails,” Cohen said.
Roger Stone has denied working with Wikileaks.
Cohen also brought documentation to back up claims the president reimbursed him for hush money payments made during the campaign. “To cover up his affair with an adult film star and prevent damage to his campaign,” Cohen explained.
Republicans are eager to discredit Cohen, who is headed to prison, in part, for lying to Congress.
Republican Representative from Ohio Jim Jordan said, “this might be the first time someone convicted of lying to Congress has appeared again so quickly in front of Congress”
President Trump was in Vietnam with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un tweeting about Cohen, “He is lying in order to reduce his prison time.” Though Cohen’s testimony will not reduce his sentence.
Cohen said he lied to Congress because he believed the president wanted him to.
There are 42 committee members. Each will get at least 5 minutes to question Cohen.