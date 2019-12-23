Michigan family finds body of woman missing since October

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. – There’s a tragic ending to a mystery in Michigan. The body of a woman who disappeared more than two months ago after calling a friend to say she’d been in a shootout with two men has been found in a river.
47-year-old Adrienne Quintal called a friend in the middle of the night from a remote family cabin October 17th asking for help.
Police were sent to the cabin near Lake Michigan but could not find her. They used k-9 teams and thermal imaging cameras in the woods around the cabin but still came up empty.
Police, volunteers and family members have been searching for her ever since.
Family members found the body in the Platte River on family property over the weekend while searching for her by canoe.
Jenny Bryson is Adrienne Quintal’s sister. She said, “My husband and my brother-in-law found her. We were all there so she wasn’t by herself. It’s been hard searching for her and even though we’re glad to have some closure, it’s been heart-wrenching.”
Authorities are awaiting toxicology results to determine the cause of death.
At this point, police say there are no signs of foul play and no suspects have been named.