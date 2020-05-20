Michigan floods trigger state of emergency

MIDLAND, Mich. (NBC) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency after floodwaters breached multiple dams.
The breach allowed floodwaters to flow causing a major flooding emergency. About 10,000 people were asked to evacuate their homes.
Tuesday catastrophic dam failures took place at the Edenville Dam, 140 miles north of Detroit. That prompted the national weather service to warn many in the area to seek higher ground.
Early Wednesday, authorities said the Sanford Dam had been breached by floodwater, but has not broken.
Governor Whitmer said the town of Midland, about 8 miles downstream of Sanford, was in imminent danger of very severe flooding.
In the next 12 to 15 hours, the downtown area of Midland could be under nine feet of water.
The Edenville Dam, built in 1924, was rated in “unsatisfactory” condition in 2018, the Sanford Dam, built in 1925 got a “fair” condition rating.