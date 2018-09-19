Michigan mom charged for taking daughter’s phone

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD/NBC News) – A Michigan mom said she was punishing her daughter when she took away her cellphone, a punishment she figured would get her point across.
On Tuesday, that mom was standing before a district judge, her disciplinary action labeled a crime. She was accused of stealing that phone and facing possible jail time.
“I was just being a mom, a concerned parent and disciplining my daughter,” said Jodie May of Grandville.
May said she took the iPhone 6 from her 15-year-old daughter in April after the girl got in trouble in school.
Her ex-husband, though, told police he owned the phone and claimed his ex-wife’s punishment was a crime. He filed a complaint with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, alleging his ex-wife stole the phone. That led to her arrest in May, though she was immediately released on a $200 bond. She faced a misdemeanor charge of larceny under $200, punishable by up to 93 days in jail.
Just before her bench trial was to start Tuesday before Ottawa County District Judge Judy Mulder, prosecutors added a second charge over the same alleged phone theft: larceny by conversion, also punishable by up to 93 days.
Then, minutes later, before any witnesses were called, prosecutors approached the judge with a new story.
