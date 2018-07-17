Michigan teens accept plea deal in deadly rock throwing

FLINT, Mich. (WEYI) – Four Michigan teens have accepted a plea deal for their roles in the death of a man killed by a rock thrown from a Clio overpass.
The four were originally charged with murder.
16-year-olds Mark Sekelskya and Mikadyn Payne, along with 15-year-olds Alexander Miller and Trevor Gray are all now facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death of Kenneth White, 32, who was killed in October of 2017 when a piece of concrete thrown from the Dodge Road overpass onto I-75, struck the windshield of the vehicle he was a passenger in.
The charge of second-degree murder against Kyle Anger remains.
Defense attorney Frank Manley says as part of the plea agreements the four teens who took plea deals could potentially testify against Anger.
