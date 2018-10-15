Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65

SEATTLE, Wash. – Paul Allen, who co-founded the now-massive software company Microsoft with Bill Gates, has died.
Allen beat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2009. However, it recently returned. He died on October 15 from complications related to the disease. He was 65 years old.
After founding Microsoft, Allen gained massive wealth, becoming the 27th richest person in the world, according to an NBC News report. He put his wealth into personal interests and professional sports franchises, along with large donations to charities.
Allen’s sister, Jody, made the following statement on behalf of Paul’s family:
“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”
