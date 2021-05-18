Middle East conflict enters 9th day

Despite calls for a ceasefire, Israel said it still has more targets to hit and did so overnight, destroying more of what it describes as an extensive tunnel network Hamas is using to fire rockets.
Hamas is still launching rockets at Israeli cities, but fewer than before. And the group is no longer making good on promises to rain fire on northern Israel at the time and place of its choosing.
Hamas’ infrastructure and the homes of its leaders have taken a severe beating. So have the people in Gaza. According to health officials, around 200 in Gaza have been killed so far, including more than 60 children.
Many in Gaza are now taking refuge in United Nations-run schools. UN director of operations Matthias Schmale said this must end. “The population is terrified,” he explained. “They’ve started moving from their homes because they no longer feel safe. All I can say is as a humanitarian, as a UN official, first of all, stop the war, stop the violence.”
Amani al Shawarbgee, a teacher, went to a school when a bomb exploded by her house. “We left because our windows broken and fire into our house,” she said.
Not everyone here is a supporter of Hamas. They have come from several different Palestinian factions and that is what this conflict in Gaza is doing. It is bringing Palestinians together and saying that finally the Palestinian issue is once again in front of the world. But here, it does not seem like it is any less intense than in previous days. Israel says what it is fighting is a legitimate war of self-defense to stop Hamas rocket fire, but here it shows no sign of letting up.