Middle Fork fire grows 5,222 acres, still at 0% contained

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. – Crews remain hard at work on the Middle Fork fire burning in the northwest corner of Crater Lake National Park, though we haven’t seen much movement in terms of containment.

Since lighting set it off more than a month ago, the Middle Fork Fire has grown to 5,222 acres, but remains at 0% contained.

Crews are actively engaged in indirect suppression tactics, working trail systems to clear vegetation where terrain and firefighter safety allow.

A spokesperson on the Middle Fork Fire says national parks have a philosophy of preservation, including in cases of natural caused fires.

Mark Thibideau, public information for the Middle Fork fire said, “Lighting is a natural process.”

When fire is included into the vegetation and surrounding areas of our national parks, we really like to see that fire continue its natural process. With that preservation of even the process of natural ignitions itself.

Officials say the area is especially tricky as it’s been affected by multiple fires in the past, weakening trees which can snag and put firefighters at risk.

The park remains open though the north entrance road is still closed while crews clear vegetation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.