Middle Fork Fire grows to 3,165 acres, Diamond Complex at 7,629 acres

KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. – The Middle Fork Fire burning in Crater Lake National Park has grown to 3,165 acres and is 1% contained.

According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP), the fire is burning in the old National Fire burn scar.

Officials say the fire grew slightly in the northeast corner Wednesday, as they had anticipated.

Within the national park, the Pacific Crest Trail is closed from the Dutton Ridge Intersection to Highway 138, as are Lightning Springs, Bald Crater Loop, Bert Creek, and Boundary Springs Trails.

Further north, the Diamond Complex burning on the Umpqua National Forest is now at approximately 7,629 acres. This complex consists of 27 lightning-caused fires.