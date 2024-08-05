Middle Fork Fire in Klamath County update

The Middle Fork Fire that is burning in the northwest corner of Crater Lake National Park became very active in recent days as it reached an area of green timber.

It’s grown to more than 1900 acres and is only 1% contained.

An additional night shift was added, and firefighters are now working around the clock to open up old fire lines from a 2015 fire in the area, helping to keep the fire contained within the park.

Find out more here

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.