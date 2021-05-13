Mideast conflict escalates to violence on the streets

The conflict is now escalating on Israeli streets. There was violence overnight in several Israeli towns and cities.
Jewish Israelis attacked Arab Israelis in their shops and businesses. In one case, dragging a man they believed to be Arab out of his car and beating him on the street.
Arab Israelis attacked Jewish residents and their businesses and at least one synagogue at the same time the attacks in the air continue.
The militant group Hamas sent more rockets, hundreds more, over the skies into Israel overnight. Israel responded with airstrikes.
President Joe Biden has now weighed in on this, saying that Israel has a right to defend itself but also a duty to avoid civilian casualties.
U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken said, “The most important thing now is for all sides to cease the violence, to de-escalate and to try to move to calm.”
The White House announced it’s sending an envoy into the region but Thursday morning.
The Israeli Defense Force said they’re continuing their build-up at the Gaza border.