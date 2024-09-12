Midnight blaze devastates LMS Motorsports in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A rapid response by fire crews saved neighboring buildings during an overnight fire in Grants Pass.

A commercial structure fire early Thursday morning completely destroyed LMS Motorsports, located on Rogue River Highway. Grants Pass Fire and Rural Metro Fire responded to the call shortly after midnight, with the first engine arriving on the scene within a minute.

The intensity of the blaze prompted a second alarm, bringing in additional resources to combat the flames. Firefighters utilized a high-flow hose line to aggressively attack the fire, successfully knocking it down and containing it to the original building within 50 minutes. Crews remained on scene for several hours to conduct overhaul operations.

The owner of the neighboring business Redwood Cycles, Bob Thiessen, helped firefighters move motorcycles away from the flames before they could be engulfed.

Battalion Chief Wayne Nelson of Grants Pass Fire Rescue said the blaze was unfortunate.

Our hearts do go out to the family. Nice family owned business here in the city of Grants Pass. Unfortunately, the building is a total loss and most of the items are as well.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

