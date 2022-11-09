Midterm election update

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Election results continue to roll in Wednesday morning as Democrats try to maintain control of Congress. But with razor-thin margins in some races, it could be days or even weeks before we have full results.

Advisors said President Biden’s mood was upbeat as results rolled in. While it’s still not clear what will happen, the president and his allies believe it was an unexpectedly good night for Democrats.

Control of the House and Senate remains up in the air as the battle for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat is now set for a runoff election in December.

Both parties picked up crucial wins mixed with some unexpected losses.

Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Representative Sean Maloney conceded his race to his opponent Wednesday. He said, “We gave it our all and we beat the spread.”

And Senator Ron Johnson is now the projected winner in a tight Wisconsin race

In Pennsylvania, voters elected Democrat John Fetterman to fill the seat of a retiring Republican. It was a big night for Democrats in the Keystone State as Josh Shapiro won his bid for Pennsylvania governor

In Ohio, Trump-backed Republican J.D. Vance won a highly-competitive Senate race defeating Tim Ryan.

Although it wasn’t the “red wave” that some predicted this midterm, Democrats outperformed during an election cycle that historically does not favor the party in power. In the House, Democrat Abigail Spanberger retained her seat in a Virginia swing district.

Republicans believe they’ll secure enough seats to flip control of the House.

NBC News exit polls show inflation was a top issue for Republican voters.

We expect to hear from President Biden in some form Wednesday after he made calls to winning Democrats.