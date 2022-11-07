Midterm preview: what to expect, what’s at stake

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – In this last sprint toward the midterm elections, candidates across the country are making their closing pitch and voters casting their ballots in record numbers

Early voter Alexandra Rhodie said, “What’s happening in this country is not okay and we’re all suffering.”

Democrats are battling to maintain control of the Senate, and their majority is razor-thin.

35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. In the House, all 435 seats are on the ballot.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) is now facing an uphill battle to hold her majority.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said, “I see Democrats spending money in seats that Biden won by 20 points. New York. What? why is it competitive? Cost of living, crime, the inflation?”

State-wide, 36 governor’s seats are up for grabs. But all eyes are on crucial battleground states like Arizona, home to contested Senate and gubernatorial races.

12 of the 13 Republican nominees for federal and state office have questioned the results of the 2020 election, according to the Washington Post.

Also, critical races are in Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania, one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races.

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) asked voters, “Are you happy with where America is headed?”

Former President Barack Obama said, “Fundamental rights are on the ballot.”

There is clear momentum for the GOP to win the House of Representatives in this midterm election. President Biden’s declining popularity, rising inflation and gas prices, are making it hard for Democrats to see a clear path ahead.